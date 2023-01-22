AFC Divisional Round: Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

The third of the four Divisional round playoff games this weekend features the Cincinnati Bengals who will travel to New York State this weekend to take on the Buffalo Bills. The one story like that you will hear about more than a few times today is the Damar Hamlin incident that occurred the last time these two teams faced off. Hamlin as most everyone knows is out of the hospital and working towards a full recovery to the relief of the NFL world. The Bengals made the playoffs as the winner of the AFC North and advanced out of the Wildcard round of the playoffs with their victory last weekend over the Baltimore Ravens 23 to 17. The Bills earned their spot in the playoffs by winning their division, the AFC East and advanced out of the Wildcard round with a victory over our very own Miami Dolphins 34 to 31.

Please use this thread to discuss this afternoon's playoff game, any of the other action from around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) 1st AFC North @ Buffalo Bills (13-3) 1st AFC East