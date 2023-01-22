The Miami Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer late last week, leaving speculation open as to whom head coach Mike McDaniel will hire to take over one of the league’s worst-ranked units (especially on the road).

The hottest name on the market — and rightfully so — is veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The 64-year-old former head coach took a year off from coaching in 2022 after being fired by the Denver Broncos. Fangio was a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles this season — leaving his mark on one of the league’s top defenses. He would be my preference for Miami’s next defensive coordinator, but he isn’t the only candidate the Dolphins have their eyes set on.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings have requested an interview with Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai.

Desai, 39, is one of the league’s up-and-coming defensive coaches. During his nine seasons with the Chicago Beras, he held various roles, from defensive quality control coach (2013-2018) to safeties coach (2019-2020) to eventually being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021 under head coach Matt Nagy. This was a big moment for Desai, who would become the first Indian-American coordinator in the history of the NFL.

This season — under Pete Carroll — Desai held the title of associate head coach and defensive assistant. The Cleveland Browns interviewed Desai for their vacant defensive coordinator position back on January 16th but ultimately went with the veteran Jim Schwartz. Could the Vikings or Dolphins hire Desai away from Carroll in Seattle? Anything is possible, especially if McDaniel views him as the missing piece to his coaching staff.

