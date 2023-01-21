Raheem Mostert should return as Miami’s starting running back after an impressive 2022 season

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Miami Dolphins in rushing yards for the 2019 season and that’s just one example of how the franchise has struggled to run the football in recent years.

The Dolphins ranked No. 29 last season with 92.2 rushing yards per game and No. 21 in 2020 with an average of 105.5 rushing yards. That said, Mike McDaniel’s offense generated 96 rushing yards per game this season.

Five teams averaged fewer yards than the Dolphins, but the Minnesota Vikings (95.7), Cincinnati Bengals (92.9), Los Angeles Chargers (88.4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (75.6) all made the postseason.

Something that wasn’t discussed often when discussing Miami’s postseason run is how tailback Raheem Mostert was unavailable after breaking his thumb against the New York Jets, when he averaged 6.5 yards per carry on 11 attempts.

Mostert joined the team on a one-year $2,125,000 contract and set a career-best with 891 rushing yards on 181 attempts, an average of 4.9 yards per carry. He reached 100 yards twice and averaged over four yards per carry in five of the last seven games.

After playing in 16 games for just the second time in his career, the eight-year pro is set to become a free agent and after showing his potential in McDaniel’s offense, Mostert’s return would benefit all parties in 2023.