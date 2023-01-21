Miami’s defense struggled to generate turnovers throughout the regular season

This sounds a bit unusual, considering the team surrendered 34 points to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, but it was a performance from Miami’s defense that opened the door for a potential Skylar Thompson-lead comeback.

The Dolphins generated three turnovers and sacked Josh Allen seven times, which is uncharacteristic for a defense that struggled to generate turnovers and create sacks throughout the regular season.

The Dolphins finished the 2022 season with 14 turnovers, which is tied with the New Orleans Saints for the second-fewest in the league. After creating 1.5 turnovers per game in 2021, Josh Boyer’s defense didn’t create a turnover during the early-season three-game losing streak.

Miami’s defense could never recover from losing Brandon Jones, who created plenty of flexibility with the ability to blitz from the safety position. The addition of Bradley Chubb became more of a replacement after Emmanuel Ogbah suffered a season-ending injury against the Cleveland Browns.

https://twitter.com/houtz/status/1616162880155516929

A three-turnover performance in Buffalo showcased the ceiling of Boyer’s defense, but it didn’t erase disappointing performances and questionable play calls throughout the regular season.