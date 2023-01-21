Darrell Bevell linked to Russell Wilson, Broncos offensive coordinator position

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell declined interviews with the New York Jets and Washington Commanders for their open offensive coordinator positions. The move seemed to indicate Bevell was looking to return to the Dolphins in 2023 to continue to work with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and within head coach Mike McDaniel’s system. A report on Saturday indicates, there is still the possibility that Bevell departs Miami this offseason.

According to Mike Florio, speaking during NBC’s Football Night in America preview show ahead of the Divisional Round playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, Bevell could land with the Denver Broncos. Denver is currently searching for their next head coach, with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn appearing as an early favorite for the job. Florio stated a Quinn hiring could also include Bevell as the Broncos’ new offensive coordinator. The move would reunite Bevell, the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2011 through 2017, and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who was with the Seahawks from 2012 through 2020.

The Wilson-Bevell pairing included Wilson throwing for 22,176 yards on a 64.0 percent completion rate with 161 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. He had a 98.8 passer rating over those years and was named to the Pro Bowl in five of the six seasons the duo was together. Wilson had the league’s highest passer rating in 2015 with a 110.1 rating. In 2017, Bevell’s final season in Seattle, Wilson led the league with 34 touchdown passes.

Wilson threw for 3,524 yards with a 60.5 percent completion rate this season, his first year with the Broncos. He threw for 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and finished the year with a career-low 84.4 passer rating.

Bevell has also worked as an offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings 2006-2010), Detroit Lions 2019-2020), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021).

The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer earlier this week. If Quinn, who is still working as the Cowboys defensive coordinator as they prepare for a Divisional Round playoff game, is hired by the Broncos, and Florio’s suggestion proves to be accurate, Miami could be looking to fill a major hole on the offensive coaching staff as well this offseason.