Miami Dolphins interested in hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins are strongly considering hiring former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for their vacant defensive coordinator position, as per Dov Kleiman and Josina Anderson on Twitter.

Fangio, aged 64, has 22 years of NFL experience, spending 19 of those as a defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and the Chicago Bears. In nine of those years, Fangio’s teams finished Top-10 in scoring defense and yards allowed. Most recently, Fangio spent three seasons as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, managing a 19-30 record.

In terms of scheme, Fangio often runs a 4-3 defense with a 3-4 personnel, and uses two-high (two deep safeties) to limit big plays. In short, he forces offenses to keep it short through the air, and makes the game a battle of attrition. Offenses are sometimes forced into running the ball, which not many teams do effectively in today’s NFL. And, having worked with a few of Miami’s players before, such as edge rusher Bradley Chubb, he just may be a perfect fit for the Dolphins.