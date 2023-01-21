NFL playoffs 2023: Divisional round odds, winners picks, point spreads

The Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs is upon us, bringing the postseason down to the final eight teams remaining in the chase for a Super Bowl Championship. There are four games this weekend, two on Saturday and two on Sunday, as we move toward next weekend’s Conference Championships. How will this weekend play out? Our contributors predict the winners for each game.

The weekend begins with the top seed in the AFC playoff picture joining the tournament as the Kansas City Chiefs host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The game will be broadcast by NBC.

Saturday’s second game turns to the NFC playoff picture, with the sixth-seeded New York Giants visiting their NFC East rivals and the top seed in the conference, the Philadelphia Eagles. That game will air on FOX at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night.

The Sunday games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS with the AFC’s third seed, the Cincinnati Bengals, visiting the second-seeded Buffalo Bills. The Bills and Bengals were scheduled to play in Week 17, but the first quarter on-field cardiac arrest by Damar Hamlin, who is home in Buffalo and continuing to recover, led to the game’s cancellation. If Hamlin had not been injured, a Bengals win in that game could have swapped where this weekend’s matchup would have been held.

The cancellation of the Bills at Bengals game also has set up a scenario where with wins from both Kansas City and Buffalo this weekend, next week’s AFC Championship will be played at a neutral side, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Divisional Round concludes Sunday night with the NFC’s fifth seed, the Dallas Cowboys, visiting the conference’s second seed, the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

As we did throughout the regular season, our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the weekend’s games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

Last week, Kevin Nogle finished 5-1, while Marek Brave, James McKinney, CT Smith, and Jake Mendel were all 4-2. Josh Houtz was 3-3 for the weekend.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 173-102-2

Marek Brave: 173-102-2

Kevin Nogle: 166-109-2

CT Smith: 164-111-2

Josh Houtz: 162-113-2

Jake Mendel: 155-120-2

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our picks for the 2023 Divisional Round: