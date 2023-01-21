NFC Divisional Round: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

The second of the four Divisional round playoff games this weekend features the New York Giants who will travel to Pennslvania this weekend to take on the Phildealphia Eagles. The Giants made the playoffs as a wildcard selection and dvanced out of the Wildcard round of the playoffs with their victory last weekend over the Minnesota Vikings 31 to 24. The Eagles earned their spot in the playoffs by winning their division, the NFC East. Philadelphia was also the lone NFC team to win a bye week with their last game two weeks ago in the final weekend of the 2022 season. In their final matchup of the season, the Eagles also faced off against the Giants in a game that Philly won 22 to 16.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s playoff game, any of the other action from around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

New York Giants (9-7-1) 3rd NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) 1st NFC East