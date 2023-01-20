The NFL announced the home teams for the 2023 international games, how can this impact the Miami Dolphins?

The last time the Miami Dolphins played overseas it was a memorable experience for all the wrong reasons. The struggling Dolphins (1-5) dropped a 23-20 contest to the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) team on Oct. 17, 2021.

With that being said, the Dolphins are on track to play all nine home games at Hard Rock Stadium next season, but there is still a chance Miami could play internationally in 2023.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and the Jaguars are all hosting international games and the Dolphins will play three of those teams on the road.

There were two international games that featured divisional matchups in 2019, Texans played the Jaguars on Nov. 3 and the Carolina Panthers played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13.

With that being said, divisional bouts are not common in these games, which cuts into the chances of New England or Buffalo hosting Miami in an international game. If the Dolphins are to play outside of the states next season, a game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs seems like the best shot.

Miami will play the Titans, but that game will take place in Miami Gardens.

2023 home opponents: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Titans, and Panthers.

2023 road opponents: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, and Ravens.