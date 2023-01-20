Tyreek Hill closes the season as the NFL’s leader in yards before the catch

Skeptics had concerns when the Miami Dolphins decided to trade for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

With that being said, Hill said he was going to play with one of the league’s most accurate quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa. After his first season with the team, the speedy receiver made his point loud and clear.

Hill finished second in the league with 1,687 receiving yards on 117 receptions, trailing just Justin Jefferson (1,771 yards on 124 receptions) of the Minnesota Vikings in both categories.

Miami’s offense, however, didn’t just dump it off to Tyreek Hill and let him do the rest. In fact, Hil ranked first with 1,204 yards before the catch, compared to 483 yards after the catch, which was eighth in the league.

In addition to the team’s ability to hit Hill deep, Jaylen Waddle was fourth in the league with 500 yards after the catch.

“It’s fun, man. I feel like a guy like Jaylen Waddle doesn’t get enough credit for what he truly does, kind of similar like me early on in my career,” Hill said on Nov. 10. “So just to see him succeed and just to see guys like Tua succeeding in this league and just the whole offensive line doing their thing, man, it makes me smile. I’m just happy to be able to witness it all.”