Jason Sanders finished the season strong, was it enough to secure a spot on the 2023 roster?

It wasn’t the smoothest season for Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, but he certainly picked things up in the second half of the season, which included a game-deciding 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left against the New York Jets in Week 18.

Speaking to trys of over 50 yards, Sanders ranked No. 28 in the league with two makes on six attempts. Overall, he closed the season with an 81.3 field goal percentage, which ranked 27th among kickers with at least 20 attempts. Additionally, he missed three extra point attempts but also was tied for No. 11 with 119 points scored on the season.

Sanders struggled early, missing kicks in three-straight games but things began to look up following Miami’s bye week. Sanders connected on three field goals and three extra points against the Houston Texans. He carried that momentum for the rest of the season, making 13 of 15 field goals and 13 of 13 extra points.

“Jason has been a very good kicker in this league, and I have no doubt that he’ll get back to that,” special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said on Nov. 21. “You look around the league over the last couple of weeks, and I’m a big believer in the kickers of the National Football League, but in the last couple of weeks, there have been lots of kicks missed that you maybe wouldn’t think would be missed, but that’s part of it. If it was easy, everybody would be doing it. You guys wouldn’t be sitting there – you guys would be out on the field.”

Sanders, for the second-straight year, finished 2-6 on field goals of 50 yards or more after missing his first three attempts to begin the season. With that said, a strong finish could have been enough to earn another year as the team’s kicker. According to OverTheCap, cutting Sanders would result in $3,680,000 in dead money and $95,000 in cap relief.