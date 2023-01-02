NFL releases statement on Bills vs. Bengals game following Damar Hamlin injury

During the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed medical treatment. Reports indicated the 24-year-old received CPR and needed treatment from an automated external defibrillator (AED) while on the field. He was taken off the field by ambulance and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills and Bengals left the field shortly after Hamlin was transported, remaining in the locker room with the game “temporarily suspended.” After about an hour, the league changed the suspension from temporary to an indefinite suspension, with the league and teams expected to meet sometime in the future to try to find a way forward from here.

The league released a statement about the status of the game:

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

The status of the game is one thing. But much more important right now is Hamlin. He is in the hospital and receiving world class treatment - but there have been no official updates of his status at this time. Hamlin’s mother was at the game and traveled with him in the ambulance to the hospital.

Continue to pray for Hamlin. The football side of this will work out. Right now, Hamlin and his health are all that matters.