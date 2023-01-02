Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread & Game Information

Week seventeen of the 2022 NFL schedule wraps up this evening with the Monday Night Football showdown between two AFC powerhouse teams. The Buffalo Bills will travel to Ohio this week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills, who have already wrapped up the AFC East’s divisional title are still in play for the top seed in the AFC with a win this week, next week, and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs next week. The Bengals have locked down a position in the playoffs but their divisional title is still up in the air and they must win this game and next week's game to ensure that they win the division. A loss in both of their final games with the Baltimore Ravens winning next week would hand the division to the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills (12-3) 1st AFC East @ Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) 1st AFC North