Jaelan Phillips was relentless in his pursuit of Josh Allen on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins flustered Josh Allen with seven sacks and forced the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback into three turnovers in last Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend loss.

Miami needed to bring pressure throughout all four quarters to pull off the upset and it was 2021 first-round pick Jaelan Phillips leading the charge for Josh Boyer’s defense.

According to ProFootballFocus, Phillips registered seven pressures of Allen, just one behind Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, who led the league with eight pressures during Wild Card Weekend.

Most pressures during Wild Card Weekend pic.twitter.com/9GdJHASIJ3 — PFF (@PFF) January 18, 2023

Phillips added three quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss, half a sack, and nine total tackles on Sunday as Allen fumbled the ball three times.

.@jjphillips15 was a monster on wild card weekend, recording 9 tackles (2 TFL), 7 QB pressures, 3 QB hits & a .5 sack. per @PFF, phillips finished the szn with a 90.1 pass-rush grade (4th), a 74.8 run grade (18th) & an overall grade of 88.8 (6th) among all EDGE defenders. #finsup pic.twitter.com/jpSp0KCZrX — josh houtz (@houtz) January 18, 2023

“I know me and [Phillips] talked [Sunday] night, man, we’re just going to get to it and understand that we just have to (hone our) craft,” linebacker Bradley Chubb said on Monday. “Make sure we’re leading the pack and make sure we’re doing everything we can do to help this organization take it to the next step.

“It could be real scary, man. It could be real scary. We’re looking forward to all the things that we’ve got coming ahead and looking forward to the future.”

Phillips ended the season tied for fourth in solo tackles (42) and tied for 20th in the league with nine sacks.

Crazy to think that I’ve played more games (35+preseason) in the NFL, than in my entire college career (20 games) feels like I’m just warming up! — Jaelan Phillips ; ® (@JJPhillips15) January 16, 2023

“Crazy to think that I’ve played more games in the NFL (including preseason) than in my entire college career,” Phillips said Monday on Twitter. “Feels like I’m just warming up!”