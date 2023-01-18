Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell declines Jets, Commanders offensive coordinator interviews

The annual NFL coaching carousel is well underway, with teams having fired entire coaching staffs or adjusting their current staff with changes to the assistant coaches. The New York Jets and Washington Commanders are both searching for new offensive coordinators ahead of the 2023 season, but one Miami Dolphins assistant coach will not be included in their search.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, after both teams requested permission to interview Darrell Bevell, Miami’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the Dolphins’ assistant has removed himself from consideration. Pelissero adds, “Bevell is well-respected and figures to have other opportunities in this cycle. But as of now, he plans to stay in Miami.”

In the 2022 offseason, the Dolphins hired head coach Mike McDaniel, with Bevell joining the team’s staff. Prior to arriving in Miami, Bevell was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the 2021 season and the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, adding the interim head coach title in 2020. He also has worked as an offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks (2011-2017) and Minnesota Vikings (2006-2010). He joined the NFL coaching ranks with the Green Bay Packers (assistant quarterbacks coach 2000-2002 and quarterbacks coach 2003-2005). He also has coaches at Westmar, Iowa State, and Connecticut.

The Commanders have also requested permission to speak with Miami assistant head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville.