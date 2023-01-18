Our Miami Dolphins enter their offseason like every other team, no matter the level of success the past season, with many questions. This year's questions are multiple for the Dolphins. First and foremost is the long list of upcoming free agents on the team. With 31 total free agents, the team will need to re-sign several of their own while also trying to upgrade other positions with other team's free agents.

Tonight's question of the day is which of the following free agents do you want to see re-signed and which do you see as must’s if this team is to continue to move forward and not take a step back? Which of these players do you like but maybe would like to see the team try and sign an upgrade? Which of these players do you hope to see the team let walk away never to don a Dolphins jersey again?

Please give us your thoughts in the comments section below-

Michael Deiter C

Justin Bethel CB

Elijah Campbell CB

Nik Needham CB

John Jenkins DL

Justin Zimmer DL

Trey Flowers EDGE

Porter Gustin EDGE

Melvin Ingram EDGE

Andrew Van Ginkel EDGE

John Lovett FB

Sam Eguavoen LB

Duke Riley LB

Elandon Roberts LB

Geron Christian LT

Eric Fisher LT

Kendall Lamm LT

Greg Little LT

Thomas Morstead P

Teddy Bridgewater QB

Salvon Ahmed RB

Myles Gaskin RB

Raheem Mostert RB

Jeff Wilson RB

Brandon Shell RT

Clayton Fejedelem S

Eric Rowe S

Mike Gesicki TE

Adam Shaheen TE

River Cracraft WR

Trent Sherfield WR

In the live or open threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask you to please continue following the Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. Also, be aware that we have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.