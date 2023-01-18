Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Report: Bill O’Brien the Patriots’ primary target for offensive coordinator - Pats Pulpit
O’Brien returning to New England seems like a realistic outcome.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
New York Jets 2023 Projections: Breece Hall, James Robinson, and the Nature of Returning from a Muscle Tear as a Running Back - Gang Green Nation
Before his departure from the team, now former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LeFleur spoke to the media about the team’s running back situation and said:
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills 34, Dolphins 31 playoff game recap: Five things we learned - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo hits the divisional round for a third straight season
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
J.K. Dobbins sounds off on lack of workload, says he’s ‘tired of being held back’ - Baltimore Beatdown
Dobbins sounds off after lack of carries in the red zone vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers rookie quarterback is the unquestioned starter while another will look to move on after five seasons.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Sam Hubbard saves the day for Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens - Cincy Jungle
Mr. Cincinnati helped carry the Bengals to another playoff victory.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
NFL Playoffs AFC Final 4: What can the Browns learn? - Dawgs By Nature
These 4 teams are where Cleveland wants to get to, at least, in the playoffs next year
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS: The End of the 2022 Texans Season…and the Start of the “Real” Games - Battle Red Blog
It’s Kickoff Week for the Off-Season!!!
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans request interviews with Chiefs assistants Matt Nagy and Eric Bieniemy for OC opening - Music City Miracles
The first two candidates for Tennessee’s vacant offensive coordinator job have been revealed
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars vs. Chiefs 2023 NFL Divisional Round Playoff odds: Jacksonville underdogs to KC - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars head to Kansas City as more than a touchdown underdogs in the divisional round.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Open letter to Chris Ballard - Stampede Blue
Please move on from Jeff Saturday
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos News: With Harbaugh out, Denver likely to go hard after Payton - Mile High Report
The former Saints coach also said he’d be happy to work with Russell Wilson.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers lose to Jaguars: Winners & Losers as coach Brandon Staley chokes - Bolts From The Blue
Head coach Brandon Staley had all the momentum to keep his job, then he blew it and a 27-0 lead
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders in-house free agent primer - Silver And Black Pride
Beyond Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas can focus on Mack Hollins and several others, too
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
For Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, wide receiver Kadarius Toney was yet another inexpensive home-run swing - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City’s GM has used his own unique approach to building a perennial championship contender.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Admit it - you owe Daniel Jones an apology - Big Blue View
We’ll make it easy for you
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles open as favorites in playoff game against Giants - Bleeding Green Nation
The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 7.5-point home favorites against the New York Giants in the NFL divisional round of the playoffs, according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14, win first road playoff game since 1992 - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys had everything go their way against the Bucs, well, except for extra points.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Commanders request interview with Miami Dolphins Associate Head Coach/RB Coach Eric Studesville - Hogs Haven
Another candidate with a long history as a RB coach
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers are the leader to trade for DeAndre Hopkins per sportsbook - Acme Packing Company
The Arizona Cardinals are planning to trade the All-Pro receiver, per a report.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Conditions of T.J. Hockenson trade finalized after Vikings playoff loss - Pride Of Detroit
The Vikings will get a better draft pick in return for the T.J. Hockenson trade after losing to the Giants in the Wild Card round.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
What are the chances the Bears can compete for a playoff spot in 2023? - Windy City Gridiron
Can the Chicago Bears go from worst to first in 2023? Would a playoff spot be out of the question? You’d be surprised at how ofter teams can quickly turn things around.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
It’s Not All on Kirk - Daily Norseman
but that last play sure did suck.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Social media reactions for this week in Saints news. - Canal Street Chronicles
Let’s catch up for the week!
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
At least one Falcons player wants Brian Flores as the team’s next defensive coordinator - The Falcoholic
I’m inclined to agree with him.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Sean Payton is interviewing for the Panthers open head coaching position - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers are continuing to do their due diligence in search of their next leader.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers expected to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, per report - Bucs Nation
The report quickly surfaced moments after Tampa’s embarrassing Wild Card defeat.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers News: Why are there still rumors about Tom Brady in 2023? - Niners Nation
Rumors persist that the 49ers may consider Tom Brady in 2023
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Brian Flores Is the Type of Alpha Head Coach the Arizona Cardinals Need - Revenge of the Birds
As enamored and intrigued as I am at the thought of San Payton or DeMeco Ryans becoming the Cardinals new head coach, there are aspects of Brian Flores’ candidacy that could make him a superb fit in Arizona.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: ‘We’ve got our guy’ - Field Gulls
It’s the first Monday of the offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, fresh off a Wild Card round thumping from the division rival San Francisco 49ers, and the first order of business for the team in...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Sean McVay returns to Rams: Can the partnership last beyond 2023? - Turf Show Times
The marriage continues for a least one more year. A healthy environment could let it flourish for longer.
