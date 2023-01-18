Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Report: Bill O’Brien the Patriots’ primary target for offensive coordinator - Pats Pulpit

O’Brien returning to New England seems like a realistic outcome.





New York Jets 2023 Projections: Breece Hall, James Robinson, and the Nature of Returning from a Muscle Tear as a Running Back - Gang Green Nation

Before his departure from the team, now former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LeFleur spoke to the media about the team’s running back situation and said:





Bills 34, Dolphins 31 playoff game recap: Five things we learned - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo hits the divisional round for a third straight season

AFC NORTH:

J.K. Dobbins sounds off on lack of workload, says he’s ‘tired of being held back’ - Baltimore Beatdown

Dobbins sounds off after lack of carries in the red zone vs. Bengals





Steelers 2022 Exit Interviews: Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers rookie quarterback is the unquestioned starter while another will look to move on after five seasons.





Sam Hubbard saves the day for Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens - Cincy Jungle

Mr. Cincinnati helped carry the Bengals to another playoff victory.





NFL Playoffs AFC Final 4: What can the Browns learn? - Dawgs By Nature

These 4 teams are where Cleveland wants to get to, at least, in the playoffs next year

AFC SOUTH:

TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS: The End of the 2022 Texans Season…and the Start of the “Real” Games - Battle Red Blog

It’s Kickoff Week for the Off-Season!!!





Titans request interviews with Chiefs assistants Matt Nagy and Eric Bieniemy for OC opening - Music City Miracles

The first two candidates for Tennessee’s vacant offensive coordinator job have been revealed





Jaguars vs. Chiefs 2023 NFL Divisional Round Playoff odds: Jacksonville underdogs to KC - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars head to Kansas City as more than a touchdown underdogs in the divisional round.





Open letter to Chris Ballard - Stampede Blue

Please move on from Jeff Saturday

AFC WEST:

Broncos News: With Harbaugh out, Denver likely to go hard after Payton - Mile High Report

The former Saints coach also said he’d be happy to work with Russell Wilson.





Chargers lose to Jaguars: Winners & Losers as coach Brandon Staley chokes - Bolts From The Blue

Head coach Brandon Staley had all the momentum to keep his job, then he blew it and a 27-0 lead





Las Vegas Raiders in-house free agent primer - Silver And Black Pride

Beyond Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas can focus on Mack Hollins and several others, too





For Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, wide receiver Kadarius Toney was yet another inexpensive home-run swing - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s GM has used his own unique approach to building a perennial championship contender.

NFC EAST:

Admit it - you owe Daniel Jones an apology - Big Blue View

We’ll make it easy for you





Eagles open as favorites in playoff game against Giants - Bleeding Green Nation

The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 7.5-point home favorites against the New York Giants in the NFL divisional round of the playoffs, according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.





Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14, win first road playoff game since 1992 - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys had everything go their way against the Bucs, well, except for extra points.





Washington Commanders request interview with Miami Dolphins Associate Head Coach/RB Coach Eric Studesville - Hogs Haven

Another candidate with a long history as a RB coach

NFC NORTH:

The Packers are the leader to trade for DeAndre Hopkins per sportsbook - Acme Packing Company

The Arizona Cardinals are planning to trade the All-Pro receiver, per a report.





Conditions of T.J. Hockenson trade finalized after Vikings playoff loss - Pride Of Detroit

The Vikings will get a better draft pick in return for the T.J. Hockenson trade after losing to the Giants in the Wild Card round.





What are the chances the Bears can compete for a playoff spot in 2023? - Windy City Gridiron

Can the Chicago Bears go from worst to first in 2023? Would a playoff spot be out of the question? You’d be surprised at how ofter teams can quickly turn things around.





It’s Not All on Kirk - Daily Norseman

but that last play sure did suck.

NFC SOUTH:

Social media reactions for this week in Saints news. - Canal Street Chronicles

Let’s catch up for the week!





At least one Falcons player wants Brian Flores as the team’s next defensive coordinator - The Falcoholic

I’m inclined to agree with him.





Sean Payton is interviewing for the Panthers open head coaching position - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers are continuing to do their due diligence in search of their next leader.





Buccaneers expected to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, per report - Bucs Nation

The report quickly surfaced moments after Tampa’s embarrassing Wild Card defeat.

NFC WEST:

49ers News: Why are there still rumors about Tom Brady in 2023? - Niners Nation

Rumors persist that the 49ers may consider Tom Brady in 2023





Brian Flores Is the Type of Alpha Head Coach the Arizona Cardinals Need - Revenge of the Birds

As enamored and intrigued as I am at the thought of San Payton or DeMeco Ryans becoming the Cardinals new head coach, there are aspects of Brian Flores’ candidacy that could make him a superb fit in Arizona.





Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: ‘We’ve got our guy’ - Field Gulls

It’s the first Monday of the offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, fresh off a Wild Card round thumping from the division rival San Francisco 49ers, and the first order of business for the team in...





Sean McVay returns to Rams: Can the partnership last beyond 2023? - Turf Show Times

The marriage continues for a least one more year. A healthy environment could let it flourish for longer.