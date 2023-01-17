Chris Grier: Byron Jones worked hard trying to get back, unfortunately it didn’t work out

On March 14 it was reported that the Miami Dolphins had interest in cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was a free agent before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Five days earlier, on March 9, cornerback Byron Jones revealed that he had surgery to help recover from an Achilles injury.

The team expected Jones to be ready for training camp, and then expected him to re-join the team sometime during the season. That all changed on Dec. 13, when coach Mike McDaniel said he was not counting on a return from Jones.

General manager Chris Grier met with the media on Monday following Sunday’s Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills and asked about both Jones, and his future with the team.

“Byron (Jones) worked hard trying to get back,” Grier said. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out. He did his best. Training, doctors, everybody worked hard. The season just ended. We’re not there yet. We’re still – after the tough loss yesterday, we’re kind of licking our wounds and just going about our process and we’ll meet with the coaching staff here, trainers and doctors to talk about every player on the roster.

When asked, a reporter noted that moving on from Jones, specifically as a post-June 1 cut, would free up plenty of cap space. Grier, however, wasn’t ready to speculate about the upcoming months.

“So we’re just not there right now to deal with it,” Grier said, “but Byron did everything he could to try and play so no qualms with that at all.”