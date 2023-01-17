The Miami Dolphins picked tight end Mike Gesicki in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. Since joining the Dolphins Gesicki has become a fan favorite if for no other reason than he has made some huge catches at important times in games over the last five seasons not to mention the highlight video catches that he has made on several occasions. Every season since joining the Dolphins Gesicki’s number went up until this season. As most Phins, fans know this has as much to do with the fact that Gesicki is not the greatest of blocking tight ends.

In this past season’s new head coach, Mike McDaniel’s offense it is all but required that every offensive skill player also blocks. This makes Gesicki a liability on many plays which often relegates him to the sideline. So now the Dolphins, who franchised Gesicki for this past season at 10 million dollars, need to decide if his penchant for the spectacular catch is worth the money he will cost to re-sign to a longer-term deal after a season that saw him catch only 32 balls for 362 yards.

But this post is not about what the Miami Dolphins front office will do but what you, the Phinsider faithful think they should do and why. So please let us know if you think the Dolphins should attempt to re-up Gesicki beyond this point or let him walk and why.

Give us your thoughts in the comments section below and don't forget to vote in our poll-

