Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Playoff Edition | Big Boys Ball Out

The Miami Dolphins played their final game of the season on Sunday when they traveled to Orchard Park, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Despite being historic underdogs — the Bills were favored by two touchdowns which was the largest point spread in the history of the Wild Card round — the Dolphins kept things close throughout the entire game and only fell by a score of 34-31.
Miami’s offense was led by rookie 7th round quarterback Skylar Thompson due to Teddy Bridgewater’s pinkie injury and Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues. However, if the Dolphins were to have a shot, they were going to need heroic performances from players on both sides of the ball.
Thankfully, they got just that.
Miami Dolphins Wild Card MVP - Zach Sieler
Early in the third quarter, with the Dolphins trailing by a field goal, safety Eric Rowe came screaming in on a blitz of Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen, forcing a fumble which was recovered by the 6’6”, 304 pound defensive tackle Zach Sieler. Sieler would scoop the ball and take it all the way into the endzone for the score, giving Miami their only lead of the contest.
However, Sieler’s tremendous day went beyond the six points he put on the scoreboard for the Dolphins.
He also contributed three tackles, including a tackle for loss and two sacks of the ever elusive Pro Bowl quarterback for the Bills, Josh Allen.
This is Zach Sieler’s second time winning the Most Valuable Phin award in the past three weeks. He has been a key player for Miami all season long, and as he looks for a new contract, the Dolphins will hopefully look for the cash to line his pockets to his liking. He certainly deserves it.
MVP TRACKER
Week One - DB Kader Kohou
Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Three - S Jevon Holland
Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill
Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert
Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill
Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene
Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson
Week Eleven - BYE
Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips
Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill
Week Fourteen - DT Christian Wilkins
Week Fifteen - EDGE Jaelan Phillips
Week Sixteen - WR Jaylen Waddle
Week Seventeen - DT Zach Sieler
Week Eighteen - K Jason Sanders
Wild Card Game - DT Zach Sieler
