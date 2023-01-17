Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Playoff Edition | Big Boys Ball Out

The Miami Dolphins played their final game of the season on Sunday when they traveled to Orchard Park, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Despite being historic underdogs — the Bills were favored by two touchdowns which was the largest point spread in the history of the Wild Card round — the Dolphins kept things close throughout the entire game and only fell by a score of 34-31.

Miami’s offense was led by rookie 7th round quarterback Skylar Thompson due to Teddy Bridgewater’s pinkie injury and Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues. However, if the Dolphins were to have a shot, they were going to need heroic performances from players on both sides of the ball.

Thankfully, they got just that.

Miami Dolphins Wild Card MVP - Zach Sieler

Early in the third quarter, with the Dolphins trailing by a field goal, safety Eric Rowe came screaming in on a blitz of Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen, forcing a fumble which was recovered by the 6’6”, 304 pound defensive tackle Zach Sieler. Sieler would scoop the ball and take it all the way into the endzone for the score, giving Miami their only lead of the contest.

However, Sieler’s tremendous day went beyond the six points he put on the scoreboard for the Dolphins.

He also contributed three tackles, including a tackle for loss and two sacks of the ever elusive Pro Bowl quarterback for the Bills, Josh Allen.

This is Zach Sieler’s second time winning the Most Valuable Phin award in the past three weeks. He has been a key player for Miami all season long, and as he looks for a new contract, the Dolphins will hopefully look for the cash to line his pockets to his liking. He certainly deserves it.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - DT Christian Wilkins

Week Fifteen - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Sixteen - WR Jaylen Waddle

Week Seventeen - DT Zach Sieler

Week Eighteen - K Jason Sanders

Wild Card Game - DT Zach Sieler