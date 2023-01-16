Dolphins sign seven to futures contracts for 2023 season

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday the signing of seven players to reserve/futures contracts, adding the players to their 2023 90-man offseason roster. These contracts are signed now, but the players do not officially join the roster until the start of the new league year in March. All of these players are individuals who were not on a roster at the end of the season, either as a free agent or as a player who was on a practice squad and the team is not still in the playoffs.

Miami signed defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, offensive lineman Lester Cotton, cornerback Tino Ellis, linebacker Cameron Goode, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tackle Kion Smith, and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to these contracts. All seven were on the Dolphins’ practice squad this year.

Bronson joined the Dolphins this year after spending his rookie season in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. Last year, he appeared in seven games. The Dolphins elevated him for one game this year, playing in Week 17 against the New England Patriots. He joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021 with the Saints after playing at Washington in college.

Ellis joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in October, after a brief stint as a free agent following training camp with the Dolphins this summer. An undrafted free agent signed by the Saints in 2020 out of Maryland, Ellis spent time with the Dolphins practice squad in 2020 and 2021 and played for the USFL in the spring 2022 season.

Goode was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft, coming out of California. He spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Sanders signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this year out of Mississippi. He was elevated to the game-day roster three times this season, catching two passes for 17 yards.

Smith completed his second year on the Dolphins’ practice squad and was elevated three times this season, though he did not make a gameday appearance. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 coming out of Fayetteville State.

Twyman signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad in October after starting the year on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. He was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2021 but spent the season on the non-football injury list after being shot four times during the summer of 2021 as he was visiting his aunt in Washington DC. Twyman played collegiately at Pittsburgh.