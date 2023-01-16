Miami Dolphins 2023 status: Upcoming free agents, three 5th-year option decisions

The Miami Dolphins qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but fell out of the win-or-go-home championship tournament on Sunday when they lost to the Buffalo Bills. Miami made a game of the Wild Card matchup, falling 34-31 despite a near-consensus write-off of the South Florida franchise and a historic 13.5-point spread in Buffalo’s favor. The loss, however, had the same result - Miami is on to the 2023 offseason now.

There will be plenty of questions and to-do items for the Dolphins this offseason. They will have to re-sign or cut players over the next couple of months; the team is one of 13 teams projected to be over the salary cap when the new league year starts in March. They also will have to make decisions on which of their own soon-to-be free agents they want to retain, as well as make a decision on three players’ fifth-year options after they were 2020 first-round draft picks.

The players Miami has to decide to either re-sign or allow to hit the free agent market this offseason include:

Salvon Ahmed, running back (RFA)

Justin Bethel, cornerback

Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback

Elijah Campbell, cornerback (ERFA)

Geron Christian, tackle

River Cracraft, wide receiver

Michael Deiter, guard

Sam Eguavoen, linebacker

Clayton Fejedelem, safety

Trey Flowers, linebacker

Eric Fisher, tackle

Myles Gaskin, running back

Mike Gesicki, tight end

Melvin Ingram, linebacker

John Jenkins, defensive tackle

Kendall Lamm, tackle

Greg Little, tackle

John Lovett, fullback (RFA)

Thomas Morstead, punter

Raheem Mostert, running back

Nik Needham, cornerback

Duke Riley, linebacker

Elandon Roberts, linebacker

Eric Rowe, safety

Adam Shaheen, tight end

Trent Sherfield, wide receiver

Brandon Shell, tackle

Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker

Jeff Wilson, running back

Justin Zimmer, defensive tackle

Players who are selected in the NFL Draft every year, sign a four-year rookie contract under the rookie wage scale. Included in that contract for first-round selections is a fifth-year team option, with the pay based similarly to a franchise-tagged player. In this case, the fifth-year option salary is based on the average of the third through 25th highest salaries of players at the same position. Playing time and Pro Bowl selections (primary selection, not named as an alternate) can trigger escalators to that salary. When the option is exercised, the fourth- and fifth-year salaries for the player become fully guaranteed. The option must be exercised during the offseason between the third and fourth season for the player. The deadline for exercising the fifth-year option for players in 2023 is May 1.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected three players in the first round. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the fifth-overall selection, tackle Austin Jackson was the 18th pick, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was the 30th selection. Miami has to chose what to do with the contract for each of these players.

Based on OverTheCap.com, the fifth-year options for each player would make their 2024 salaries:

Tua Tagovailoa - $22.4 million (playtime escalator included)

Austin Jackson - $14.8 million (playtime escalator included)

Noah Igbinoghene - $11.3 million

As the offseason continues, we will take a closer look at the rest of the decisions Miami has to make and start building our ideas of what this offseason will look like for the Dolphins.