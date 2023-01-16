RAPOPORT: Jets plan to speak to Dolphins QB Coach Darrell Bevell for vacant offensive coordinator position

Now that the 2022 NFL season is officially over, I expect several changes to be made to the Miami Dolphins coaching staff. There will also be several coordinators that will receive interest from other teams.

The first of that interest was reported earlier today, when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news that the New York Jets would be interviewing Miami Dolphins pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Earlier this offseason, Bevell’s name was listed in NFL Network’s article on head coaches to watch.

The #Jets plan to speak with #Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell for their vacant OC job, sources say. Bevell has served as OC for three different teams and could serve as a key veteran voice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2023

Bevell, 53, has over 25 years of coaching experience and has done wonders with several NFL quarterbacks, including Brett Favre, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, and of course, Tua Tagovailoa. He also helped Skylar Thompson prepare and get ready for two of the team’s biggest games of the season.

Bevell was an interim head coach with the Detroit Lions back in 2020. Additionally, he took over in 2021 after the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. Could Bevell now jump ship and go from the Dolphins – where he is not the offensive coordinator – and join a division rival?

That would be quite the move by Mike McDaniel’s friend Robert Saleh and would undoubtedly add intrigue to this intense rivalry.

What are your thoughts on Miami’s pass-game coordinator and QB coach, Darrell Bevell? Do you think it would be a massive loss if he were to be poached by a division rival? Could Darrell Bevell turn Zach Wilson’s career around or take Mike White to new heights? Let us know in the comments section below!