NFL Playoffs 2023: Schedule, TV broadcast for all Divisional Round games

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are about to enter the 2023 NFL Playoffs as the Divisional Round begins. The NFL’s championship tournament is not a straight bracket, with the top seed in each conference hosting the lowest remaining seed after the Wild Card round. For the Chiefs, that has them scheduled to face the AFC’s fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars as the games followed chalk over the weekend. In the NFC, the Eagles will host the sixth-seeded New York Giants after they beat the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings.

The second half of the weekend’s schedule starts with the AFC’s third seed, the Cincinnati Bengals, visiting the second-seeded Buffalo Bills. The weekend then concludes with the Dallas Cowboys, the NFC’s fifth seed, heading to California to visit the conference’s second-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

Here is the schedule for this weekend’s games:

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

4:30 p.m. ET - (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs - NBC

8:15 p.m. ET - (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles - FOX

Sunday, Jan 22, 2023

3:00 p.m. ET - (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills - CBS

6:30 p.m. ET - (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers - FOX