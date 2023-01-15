NFL Playoffs 2023: Schedule for Divisional Round set

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are about to enter the 2023 NFL Playoffs as the Wild Card round advances toward its Monday night end. The NFL’s championship tournament is not a straight bracket, with the top seed in each conference hosting the lowest remaining seed after the Wild Card round. For the Chiefs, that has them scheduled to face the AFC’s fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars as the games followed chalk over the weekend. In the NFC, the Eagles will host the sixth-seeded New York Giants after they beat the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings.

The AFC side of the bracket concluded on Sunday, giving us next week’s other AFC game, the Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills. The other NFC game will feature the winner of tomorrow night’s Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Sunday night, the kickoff time for each game was locked it.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

4:30 p.m. ET - (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs - NBC

8:15 p.m. ET - (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles - FOX

Sunday, Jan 22, 2023

3:00 p.m. ET - (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills - CBS

6:30 p.m. ET - (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) San Francisco 49ers - FOX