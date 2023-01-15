AFC Wildcard Round: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread & Game Information

The fifth of six wildcard round playoff games to take place this weekend and Monday night features two AFC North teams. The AFC North’s second-place Baltimore Ravens will travel to Ohio to take on the AFC North’s first-place team, the Cincinnati Bengals. The teams split their previous two games this season but today will be an uphill climb for the Ravens. Not only will the Ravens be on the road for their playoff game this evening but they will be without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens (10-7) 2nd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) 1st AFC North