AFC Wildcard Round: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins did what they had to do last weekend when they ground out an 11 to 6 win over the New York Jets to secure their spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, snagging the seventh and final AFC Wildcard position. Things do not look to get any easier this week with a showdown against another AFC East divisional rival, the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are considered a long shot in this game with the oddsmakers giving Buffalo a full two-touchdown advantage over the Dolphins today.

Buffalo not only enters the game with the advantage of being in their home stadium but also with the advantage of having their star quarterback, Josh Allen ready to roll today while Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, Miami’s seventh-round pick this past draft, will be starting his second game in a row. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continues to deal with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand but is expected to be suited up today as the emergency QB.

Today will also mark the first return to the playoffs for the Dolphins since 2016 while it has been over two decades since their last playoff win. For the Dolphins to pull off the upset of the weekend today they must play mistake-free football or at close to it as they have all season long while also hoping that the run game comes alive for a full four quarters and the defense has their best game of the season or something very close to it.

Miami Dolphins (9-8) 2nd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (13-3) 1st AFC East