SCHEFTER: Tua Tagovailoa to return as Dolphins’ starting quarterback in 2023

According to an early morning report from ESPN’s lead NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected back as the starter for Miami in 2023.

The report comes just hours ahead of the Dolphins’ Super Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills — a game Tagovailoa will be forced to miss due to a concussion — his second of the season.

However, Schefter is also reporting that if the Dolphins are able to upset the Bills today, Tagovailoa could be available to return as early as next week’s playoff contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Regardless of what happens in Sunday’s wild-card game in Buffalo or throughout Miami’s postseason, the Dolphins have been pleased with Tagovailoa’s development this season under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, according to sources.”

In Tagovailoa’s first year under McDaniel, he finished with 3,548 yards passing, 25 passing touchdowns and a 105.5 passer rating in just roughly 12.5 games played. He led the National Football League in multiple categories including passer rating, yards per completion, yards per attempt and deep ball accuracy percentage.

Still only 25 years old by the start of next season, Tagovailoa remains on his rookie contract, so the Dolphins will get another cheap year of labor in 2023, however, they must decide before May if they will pick up Tua’s fifth year option for 2024.

If Tagovailoa can remain healthy next season — a big “if” considering he’s missed 4.5 games this season (5.5 if you include today’s playoff game) due to concussions while also missing four games last season due to rib and hand injuries — a large contract extension will be on the table for the quarterback who at one time this season was being mentioned as an MVP candidate.

This news should squash any speculation that Tagovailoa was considering retirement after his second confirmed concussion this season, but we will wait on official word from Tua’s camp to confirm that notion.

To read Adam Schefter’s entire report, click here.

___

How do you feel about Schefter’s report that the Dolphins’ starting quarterback for the 2023 season will be Tua Tagovailoa? Do you agree with the organization’s decision or do you want the Dolphins to acquire a veteran option like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers to replace him? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13. Fins Up!