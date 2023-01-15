Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. After clinching a spot in the postseason on the final weekend of the regular season, Miami comes into this weekend’s game looking to pull off the biggest upset in Wild Card round history. According to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are 13.5-point underdogs for this game, the largest spread for the initial round of the playoffs ever. Everyone seems to have already written the Dolphins off in this game, despite the teams splitting the season series and having a combined 51-50 score, with Buffalo having the slid edge, this year.

The biggest difference between the teams is health. The Bills are getting players back as the playoffs arrive, while the Dolphins continue to be bitten by the injury bug. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the league’s concussion protocol, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be available as an emergency quarterback but a dislocated finger on his throwing hand continues to cause him issues, multiple offensive linemen are either out or questionable for this afternoon, and the defensive secondary continues to be beaten up as it has all year.

On Saturday, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, quarterback Brock Purdy, was able to start and lead the San Francisco 49ers to a playoff win. His fellow seventh-round draft pick, Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson, will be hoping to do the same this afternoon. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, appears to be in full rhythm and is not showing many issues with an injured elbow that he has been playing through the second half of the season.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills

2023 NFL Playoffs - AFC Wild Card

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2023

Where is the game?

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

Paramount+

NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game on the national broadcast?

Westwood One

Who is the national radio broadcast team?

Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Aditi Kinkhabwala

How can I listen to the game on the Dolphins broadcast?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Where can I find the radio broadcasts on SiriusXM Radio?

88 (National)

82/225 (Dolphins)

81/226 (Bills)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Brad Allen (Referee); Duane Heydt (Umpire); Sarah Thomas (Down Judge); Daniel Gallagher (Line Judge); Rick Patterson (Field Judge); Boris Cheek (Side Judge); Greg Yette (Back Judge); Artenzia Young-Seigler (Replay Official); Larry Hanson (Replay Assistant)

This is the second Dolphins game this year for Allen and crew; they also worked the team’s Week 17 game against the Patriots.

What are the current betting odds?

Bills -13.5

O/U: 43.5

Dolphins +625 / Bills -105

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Guard Liam Eichenberg - hand (Dolphins); Running back Raheem Mostert - thumb (Dolphins); Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - concussion (Dolphins)

Doubtful: None.

Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe/pectoral/knee/hip (Dolphins); Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee/right finger (Dolphins); Linebacker Bradley Chubb - ankle/hand (Dolphins); Fullback Alec Ingold - thumb (Dolphins); Tackle Kendall Lamm - ankle (Dolphins); Tackle Brandon Shell - knee/ankle (Dolphins); Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. - hip/groin (Dolphins); Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie - hamstring (Bills); Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips - shoulder (Bills)

The Dolphins ruled Eichenberg as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, then downgraded him to out on Saturday.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - Offensive lineman Lester Cotton; Running back La’Mical Perine

Bills - Wide receiver John Brown; Defensive tackle Eli Ankou

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games. The roster elevation limits do not apply in the postseason.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 8, 15-16)

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)

Kendall Lamm, tackle - 2 elevations (Weeks 13, 16) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 17

Brennan Scarlett, linebacker - 2 elevations (Weeks 17-18)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Weeks 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

Josiah Bronson, tackle - 1 elevation (Week 17)

Lester Cotton, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Wild Card)

James Empey, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 13)

Mike Glennon, quarterback - 1 elevation (Week 18)

La’Mical Perine, running back - 1 elevation (Wild Card)

Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22

on 11/15/22 Freddie Swain, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 14)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly Sunny, 27°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 61-52-1 (regular season)

Bills 3-1 (postseason)

Who won most recently?

Bills 32-29 at Buffalo, 12/17/22 (2022 Week 15)

Who won most recently at site?

Bills 32-29 at Buffalo, 12/17/22 (2022 Week 15)

Who won most recently in the playoffs?

Dolphins 24-17 at Miami, 01/02/99 (1998 Wild Card)

Who won most recently at site in the playoffs?

Bills 37-22 at Buffalo, 12/30/95 (1995 Wild Card)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (1-1 vs. Buffalo)

Bills’ Sean McDermott (10-2 vs. Dolphins)

What are the coaches’ playoff records?

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (0-0)

Bills’ Sean McDermott (3-4)

