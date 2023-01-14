Dolphins elevate lineman Lester Cotton, running back La’Mical Perine for Sunday’s game

The Miami Dolphins made a handful of roster moves on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Super Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Left guard Liam Eichenberg is out with a hand injury and is not traveling with the team, according to the Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefuse. Additionally, the team elevated offensive lineman Lester Cotton and running back La’Mical Perine to the active roster for the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Roster Moves | We have elevated offensive lineman Lester Cotton and running back La’Mical Perine to the active roster for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/X0DuWrHx1q — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 14, 2023

Cotton joined Miami’s practice squad on Dec. 20. Previously, he was with the Las Vegas Raiders after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He made his first career start in Week 2 of this season at guard and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3. He was released roughly two weeks later.

Perine was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He spent time on Philadelphia’s practice squad before joining Miami’s practice squad on Oct. 18. Perine has two touchdowns and 263 rushing yards on 72 carries in his career.