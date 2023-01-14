Tyreek Hill: We’ve got the utmost confidence in whoever is in at quarterback

Seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson is starting for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and it seems like Teddy Bridgewater has a chance to be active as the backup.

Tyreek Hill, who was recently named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, was asked on Friday about the team’s confidence in Thomspon starting his second-straight game for the team.

“We’ve got the utmost confidence in whoever is in at quarterback,” Hill said. “So if Skylar is in or if Teddy is in, it doesn’t matter because we’ve got the playmakers to do whatever it takes to move the ball. We’ve also got the guys up front to be able to do whatever we want.”

The Dolphins are 13.5-point underdogs, according to Draft Kings and will also be without starting running back Raheem Mostert.

“I feel like this one right here will mean a lot more to me because I’ve never been an underdog,” Hill said, “I feel like in Kansas City, I was blessed to be on a real good football team. Here, it’s different. I feel like right now I’ve got a chip on my shoulder and so does the rest of the guys. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I know it’s going to be a lot different than those two past games that we played against the Bills.”