NFL playoffs 2023: Wild Card weekend odds, winners picks, point spreads, moneyline

The NFL regular season has ended, with 14 teams advancing to the playoffs while 18 teams have started their respective offseasons. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the top seed, giving them a bye for this weekend, while the NFC’s top position went to the Philadelphia Eagles. The rest of the postseason teams will matchup during Wild Card weekend in hopes of advancing to the Divisional Round next week.

This weekend’s games start Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, broadcast on FOX. Saturday night, with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, will feature the Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars on NBC.

Sunday’s tripleheader starts with the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. The middle game features the New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. NBC will then broadcast the Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals game with an 8 p.m. ET start.

The weekend ends on Monday with the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Manning Cast will also be back this week over on ESPN2.

As we did throughout the regular season, our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the weekend’s games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

Last week, Kevin Nogle finished the week at 13-3, with Marek Brave, James McKinney, Josh Houtz, and Jake Mendel all 12-4. CT Smith went 9-7 for the week.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 169-100-2

Marek Brave: 169-100-2

Kevin Nogle: 161-108-2

CT Smith: 160-109-2

Josh Houtz: 159-110-2

Jake Mendel: 151-118-2

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our picks for Wild Card weekend: