AFC Wildcard Round: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Live Thread & Game Information

The second of six wildcard round playoff games to take place this weekend features the AFC West’s second-place Los Angeles Chargers traveling to play the AFC South’s first-place Jacksonville Jaguars. These two teams met earlier this season, way back in week three. Their first meeting was a home game for the Chargers, a game that the Jags won in blowout fashion 38 to 10. While the Jaguars have played better later in the season so have the Chargers meaning that this looks to be a much closer game this time around.

Please use this thread to discuss this afternoon’s playoff game, any of the other action from around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) 2nd AFC West @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) 1st AFC South