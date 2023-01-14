NFC Wildcard Round: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off this afternoon with the first of six Wildcard Round games this weekend and Monday night. The first game features the Seattle Seahawks who will travel south to take on the San Francisco 49ers this afternoon. This game will be a showdown between the first and second-place teams in the NFC West. In their two previous meetings this season the 49ers have walked away with the win both times. Their first meeting was week two of the season, a game that the Niners won easily 27 to 7. In their second meeting four weeks ago San Francisco walked away with the 21 to 13 win.

Please use this thread to discuss this afternoon's playoff game, any of the other action from around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Seattle Seahawks (9-8) 2nd NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (13-4) 1st NFC West