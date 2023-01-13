Raheem Mostert, Tua Tagovailoa officially ruled out against the Buffalo Bills

Friday’s injury report confirmed what most expected about Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, running back Raheem Mostert and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play.

Mostert had surgery on Monday after suffering a broken thumb against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa is out recovering from the concussion he suffered against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Mike McDaniel announced that Skylar Thompson would start on Sunday and Jeff Wilson Jr. will likely take over as Miami’s top running back.

here’s a look at the @miamidolphins final injury report ahead of sunday’s WILD CARD matchup vs. the buffalo bills. #finsup pic.twitter.com/0lDj7Uaebb — josh houtz (@houtz) January 13, 2023

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg didn’t practice all week and is dealing with a hand injury, he is listed as doubtful for Sunday. Brandon Shell (Knee / Ankle) didn’t practice all week but is listed as questionable.

Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) was limited on Friday and joined Teddy Bridgewater, Bradley Chubb, Alec Ingold, Kendall Lamm and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as questionable for the playoff round.

Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are questionable for the Bills.