Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill named 2022 First-Team All-Pro

In his first season as a member of the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named to the 2022 NFL All-Pro team as a first-team selection. He trailed only Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in votes.

Hill set career marks in receptions (119) and yards (1,710) while also reaching the endzone a total of eight times — scoring seven receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

This is Hill’s fourth time being selected as a first-team All-Pro — doing so with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He was a second-team All-Pro selection with the Chiefs in 2018.

The Dolphins traded for the 28 year-old wideout before the start of the 2022 season — giving up five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs (a first-rounder, a second-rounder, two fourths and a sixth) to acquire the speedster. He was then signed to a new contract worth $120 million over four years.

After the trade went down, many wondered if Hill would be able to replicate his gaudy stat lines with Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball. Those questions were answered in a big way this year, as Hill went on to have one of his best seasons — maybe the very best season — of his career while catching passes from Tagovailoa and backups Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.