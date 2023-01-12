 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Dolphins vs. Bills Wild Card playoff preview - All our coverage in one place

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills meet for the third time this year when Sunday’s AFC Wild Card playoff game kicksoff.

Contributors: Phinsider Staff
/ new

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills split their 2022 NFL regular season home-and-home series, with each team winning the game in their own stadium. The Bills outscored Miami 51 to 50 in the series and now the two teams have a chance to settle this year’s edition of the rivalry in the 2023 Playoffs.

As the Dolphins prepare to visit Buffalo for the second time this year, they are doing it with a roster reeling from injuries. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues in the league’s concussion protocols following a Week 16 head injury, while backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been limited in practices as he continues to deal with the aftereffects of a Week 17 dislocated finger. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will likely start for Miami for the second-straight week and third-time this year.

And he may be doing it behind a make-shift offensive line. Left tackle Terron Armstead has a grocery-list of injuries he is trying to battle through, while guard Liam Eichenberg, tackle Branden Shell, tackle Kendall Lamm, and tackle Greg Little are all also on the injury report for this weekend. And that does not include starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who is on his second-stint on the injured reserve list this year, and tackle Eric Fisher, also on injured reserve after signing mid-season to serve as a depth option for the line. Miami has more injured linemen than healthy ones heading into the postseason tournament.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game is not likely to be a pretty one for the Dolphins or their fans. Miami is a 13-point underdog in this game, the largest number ever for a wild card playoff matchup. The Dolphins are +600 on the moneyline, with the Bills -850. The point-total is set at 43.5.

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills
2023 AFC Wild Card

  • When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Coverage: CBS
  • Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
  • National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One
  • National Radio Broadcast Team: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Aditi Kinkhabwala
  • Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
  • Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper
  • SiriusXM Channels: 88 (National); 82/225 (Dolphins); 81/226 (Bills)
  • Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)
  • SB Nation Bills Coverage: Buffalo Rumblings | @BuffRumblings

2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Opponent Date/Time Channel Results Record
Week Opponent Date/Time Channel Results Record
Week 1 vs. New England Patriots Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m. CBS W 20-7 1-0
Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m. CBS W 42-38 2-0
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m. CBS W 21-19 3-0
Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime L 15-27 3-1
Week 5 at New York Jets Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m. CBS L 17-40 3-2
Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m. FOX L 16-24 3-3
Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m. NBC W 16-10 4-3
Week 8 at Detroit Lions Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m. CBS W 31-27 5-3
Week 9 at Chicago Bears Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m. CBS W 35-32 6-3
Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m. CBS W 39-17 7-3
Week 11 Bye
Week 12 vs. Houston Texans Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m. CBS W 30-15 8-3
Week 13 at San Francisco 49ers Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m. FOX L 17-33 8-4
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m. CBS L 17-23 8-5
Week 15 at Buffalo Bills Saturday, 12/17, 8 p.m. NFL Network L 29-32 8-6
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m. FOX L 20-26 8-7
Week 17 at New England Patriots Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m. CBS L 21-23 8-8
Week 18 vs. New York Jets Sunday, 1/8, 1 p.m. FOX W 11-6 9-8*
Wildcard at Buffalo Bills Sunday, 1/15, 1 p.m. CBS
*Playoffs Clinched

8 Total Updates Since
Jan 8, 2023, 10:03pm EST