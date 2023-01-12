Dolphins vs. Bills Wild Card playoff preview - All our coverage in one place

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills split their 2022 NFL regular season home-and-home series, with each team winning the game in their own stadium. The Bills outscored Miami 51 to 50 in the series and now the two teams have a chance to settle this year’s edition of the rivalry in the 2023 Playoffs.

As the Dolphins prepare to visit Buffalo for the second time this year, they are doing it with a roster reeling from injuries. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues in the league’s concussion protocols following a Week 16 head injury, while backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been limited in practices as he continues to deal with the aftereffects of a Week 17 dislocated finger. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will likely start for Miami for the second-straight week and third-time this year.

And he may be doing it behind a make-shift offensive line. Left tackle Terron Armstead has a grocery-list of injuries he is trying to battle through, while guard Liam Eichenberg, tackle Branden Shell, tackle Kendall Lamm, and tackle Greg Little are all also on the injury report for this weekend. And that does not include starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who is on his second-stint on the injured reserve list this year, and tackle Eric Fisher, also on injured reserve after signing mid-season to serve as a depth option for the line. Miami has more injured linemen than healthy ones heading into the postseason tournament.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game is not likely to be a pretty one for the Dolphins or their fans. Miami is a 13-point underdog in this game, the largest number ever for a wild card playoff matchup. The Dolphins are +600 on the moneyline, with the Bills -850. The point-total is set at 43.5.

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills

2023 AFC Wild Card

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. ET

CBS Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Aditi Kinkhabwala Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 88 (National); 82/225 (Dolphins); 81/226 (Bills)

88 (National); 82/225 (Dolphins); 81/226 (Bills) Streaming: Sling TV ; FuboTV ; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

