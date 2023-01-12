Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert shows off ‘Angry Run’ scepter

The Miami Dolphins made the playoffs following the 2022 NFL regular season with a win over the New York Jets in Week 18, paired with a loss by the New England Patriots to the Buffalo Bills. Miami’s win came on the back of running back Raheem Mostert, who carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards, giving him a 6.5 yards per carry, before breaking his thumb. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Good Morning Football recognized Mostert with their “Angry Run” award.

The award was given to Mostert for third-quarter run on a 2nd-and-1 play. Mostert took the handoff up the middle and lowered his shoulder into Jets safety Jordan Whitehead. After the defender was knocked back several yards, Mostert continued forward, carrying multiple defenders for a 15-yard gain.

The Dolphins tweeted a picture of Mostert holding the scepter given out by Good Morning Football each week to the player who won the “Angry Run” segment.

Mostert’s availability for this weekend’s Wild Card playoff game against the Bills is unknown as he deals with his broken thumb.