Phinsider Open Thread: Which AFC East Rival Do You Love To Hate The Most? With Poll!

Our Miami Dolphins have their first playoff game in six years and of course, it’s going to be against a division rival in the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins player and even the fans have, over the years, had some contentious interactions with players and fans of the other three teams in our division. Many Phins fans have their various reasons for disliking a certain team the most. The New England Patriots winning and cheating have both been an issue over the years. The Bills winning in the ’90s made them a disliked team by a lot of us older fans and now they are back to winning again making them targets for a whole new generation of Phins fans. Then there's the New York Jets. The Jets have often time seemed the most disliked team over the most recent years be it because of certain players or some of their fans.

So tonight’s question is simple, what AFC East rival of the Dolphins do you love to hate the most and why?

Please let us know your choice of teams in the comments below and why and don’t forget to vote in our poll-

Poll Which AFC East Team Do You Love To Hate The Most? Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New England Patriots vote view results 0% Buffalo Bills (0 votes)

0% New York Jets (0 votes)

0% New England Patriots (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

