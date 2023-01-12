Terron Armstead: I could have gotten surgery Week 1 and been done

Even at 60 percent, it’s hard to argue against Terron Armstead's impact on the Miami Dolphins. He started 13 games for the team this season and has allowed just one sack and five penalties across 687 snaps.

Armstead has battled a variety of injuries all season and even compared them to a “grocery list” on the injury report when meeting with the media on Wednesday.

“A lot of it came from the foot injury Week 1,” Armstead explained. “The body being such a machine and too smart at times, you get into compensation with muscles starting to shut down and start to affect other things. So like I’ve been dealing with my right leg really. So just trying to get everything to a point of strength and function, and then if I can push and I can drive, I’m going.”

The 2013 third-round draft pick went into more detail about the Week 1 injury against the New England Patriots.

“I try to play at a high level. I put together a Pro Bowl, All-Pro campaign even dealing with injuries,” Armstead said. “I could have gotten surgery Week 1 and been done. Against advisement, we locked in and suited up. It’s been great, man, just being around these guys, this new environment, new team, new city. I wouldn’t – I can’t see it as anything less than great. It’s a blessing.”

Armstead was acknowledged for his gritty work with a fourth trip to the Pro Bowl.

“I think it’s really cool getting the accolade,” Armstead said, “getting recognition from your peers, the fans, the coaches. Being a Pro Bowl starter in both conferences is nice. I definitely am proud of it and feel rewarded from it. But ultimately, the goal is always team driven, never personal.”

Armstead did not practice on Wednesday and his status for Sunday is up in the air, but the cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line is doing everything he can to get on the field against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m in the moment,” Armstead said, “I’m not doing any season-ending evaluations or physicals, anything like that. We’re getting ready to play Sunday.”