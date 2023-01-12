Did Miami make the right move by keeping three active quarterbacks all season?

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson earned a spot on Miami’s active roster after an impressive preseason with 450 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The seventh-round rookie completed 75 percent of his passes and closed the preseason with a 138.4 rating. Since the calendar has switched to 2023, Thompson played in two regular-season games for the Dolphins, completing 20 of 31 attempts in an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. He also connected on 12 of 21 pass attempts for 104 yards and his first passing touchdown against the New England Patriots.

On the latest episode of Phinsider Radio, Marek Brave and Josh Houtz join to discuss Miami’s upcoming playoff bout against the Buffalo Bills. One topic of discussion throughout the podcast is how uncomfortable Thompson looked against the Jets last Sunday.

With that in mind, did Miami make the right move by keeping Thompson on the active roster all season, which prevented other teams from claiming him off the waiver wire, or would it have been better to use that roster spot elsewhere — despite no promising that Thompson would’ve survived on the practice squad all year?

Miami lacked “bread and butter” plays with Thompson behind center. The rookie failed to use his legs with three carries for three yards, and four receivers averaged less than five yards per reception. It’s essential to keep in mind that you’re asking a lot of a rookie to find Tyreek Hill open downfield, but the team struggled to get playmakers the ball in open space, no matter the part of the field.

Skylar goes off in the preseason and lands on practice squad. He then gets claimed off waivers in Week 2 and Miami then claims Baker (idk if they actually would’ve been in line to)… how different do things look? — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) January 11, 2023

Let us know what you think! Was it worth keeping Thompson on the active roster all year despite the team’s inability to move the football last week? If it wasn’t, which position do you wish general manager Chris Grier pursued instead?