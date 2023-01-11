Mike McDaniel isn’t ready to rule Raheem Mostert out of Sunday’s game

Running back Raheem Mostert left Miami’s 11-6 win over the New York Jets with a broken thumb. Mostert, with 891 yards on 181 carries, has been the team’s lead running back for most of the season.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that Mostert underwent thumb surgery on Monday. Even with that in mind, first-year coach Mike McDaniel isn’t ready to declare the eighth-year pro out of Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’d be a fool if I were to be the 1,500th person to tell Mostert he couldn’t do something,” McDaniel said during Wednesday’s press conference.

The injury bug has hit Miami hard in recent weeks, but this note from McDaniel is another example of how hard these athletes push themselves to play on Sunday.

Mostert rushed the ball 11 times for 71 yards against the Jets before exiting. Jeff Wilson Jr., who the Dolphins added at the trade deadline, is next in line for a hefty workload after carrying the ball 16 times for 72 yards a week ago.