Tua Tagovailoa ruled OUT for Wild Card matchup vs. Buffalo Bills; Skylar Thompson preparing to start

The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, according to head coach Mike McDaniel who met with the media Wednesday afternoon.

It seemed like there was a small chance that if Tua were removed from stage three of concussion protocol at some point today, he might be ready to play on Sunday. But that all went out the window when McDaniel officially ruled him OUT for this weekend’s matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.

McDaniel has ruled tua out for sunday: "as of today, tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities with his teammates." — josh houtz (@houtz) January 11, 2023

(Please note: All that matters right now is Tua Tagovailoa’s health.)

With Tagovailoa out, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is in line to start. Last week, Thompson led the Dolphins to an 11-6 win over the New York Jets, completing 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards and no turnovers.

“As it stands right now, (teddy) is working to prepare himself to be capable on Sunday. but, as a result of that, he can’t afford any setbacks... we will be approaching the game today as if SKYLAR THOMPSON is the starting QB.”

McDaniel had high praise for his rookie quarterback.

“The way Skylar thinks, he hopes that’s the worst game he ever plays (vs. NYJ)...there’s stuff you learn from, stuff he did pretty well, stuff he can do better... but the mental fortitude, the composure that’s something that should be praised.”

As McDaniel said, veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could be available on Sunday if he doesn't have any setbacks, and Mike Glennon — who the team signed last week — could be active on game day.

The Dolphins are currently 13-point underdogs vs. the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is at 1 PM EDT on Sunday!

