Phinsider Open Thread: Who Is The Miami Dolphins Most Surprising Player?

Seasons come and go in the NFL and one thing seems to always ring true. There is at least one player on your team that will disappoint you more than you thought they ever could and one player that for whatever reason surprises not only the fan base but also often the national media as well. With that simple concept in mind who is your most surprising (in a good surprise way) player on the Miami Dolphins 2022 roster? Who did you not expect much if anything from that exceeded your expectations?

Please give us your thoughts in the comments below-

In the live or open threads, the rules are wide open to almost any topic of discussion. You can discuss nearly anything, but we ask you to please continue following the Phinsiders’ site rules. Additionally, for the sake of civility, we request that you avoid any discussions of politics or religion. Also, be aware that we have the occasional visitor from another team’s site. Please be polite and welcoming as you would for any Phins fan as personal attacks are never allowed on the site. If, in the rare case someone shows up in this post or any other post with the clear intent to only troll our site please flag the comment and allow the site’s moderators to do their job—no sense in earning yourself a warning for someone else’s rude behavior.