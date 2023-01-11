Dolphins fan reaction survey: Are you confident in the team? What is a successful season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

Our latest SB Nation Reacts poll is here, with a series of Miami Dolphins questions for you this week. The Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets, paired with a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills. The move matches Miami up with the Bills for the third time this year, the second contest in Buffalo, in a rubber match to settle the season series. Can Miami, entering the playoffs as the seventh seed, upset the second-seeded Bills and advance?

Do they need to advance for this to be a successful season? We want to know. In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, we are asking you four questions. The first is how you feel about the direction of the Dolphins. Next we want to know if you consider the 2022 season a success, or what the Dolphins have to do for you to feel like it was a successful year. Next we ask how far do you expect the Dolphins to make it in this year’s playoffs. And finally, we ask for your grade on Mike McDaniel’s first year as Miami’s head coach.

