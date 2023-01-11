Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Should the Patriots go after Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator? - Pats Pulpit

The former Patriots quarterback was fired by the Cardinals on Monday.





Quinnen Williams Hopes to Agree to a New Contract With the Jets Before the Offseason Program - Gang Green Nation

The Jets cleared out their lockers the day after their Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Heading into this offseason, one of the top storylines is the contract status of star defensive lineman...





Damar Hamlin now in stable condition, transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center - Buffalo Rumblings

Hamlin’s road to recovery took its next step on Monday

AFC NORTH:

Rapoport: “Lamar has told people he thinks he’ll be back” - Baltimore Beatdown

Another week, another insider reporting on Jackson





Mike Tomlin not prepared to give status of Matt Canada, other Steelers coaches - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff might be changed, but Mike Tomlin wasn’t able to provide those answers in his end-of-the-season press conference Monday.





5 things we learned from the Bengals’ up-and-down win over the Ravens - Cincy Jungle

This wasn’t as easy as it should’ve been.





Browns placed a request with Steelers to interview Brian Flores for DC - Dawgs By Nature

Flores is a respected defensive mind

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans request interviews for 5 coaches, including former LB DeMeco Ryans - Battle Red Blog

The Houston Texans are immediately kicking off their coaching search.





Tennessee Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing - Music City Miracles

This was a move that simply had to happen





Chargers vs. Jaguars 2023 NFL Wild Card Playoff odds - Big Cat Country

Jaguars enter the Wild Card round as slight underdogs.





Report: Colts Jeff Saturday ‘Remains Serious Candidate’ as Next Head Coach - Stampede Blue

Despite the results, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is still seriously in the mix for the franchise at head coach.

AFC WEST:

Jim Harbaugh rumors: He wants back in the NFL and “he will flat go to Denver” - Mile High Report

Some interesting news regarding one of the Broncos top candidates.





Chargers News: Mike Williams’ X-Rays negative, should be available vs. Jaguars - Bolts From The Blue

This was a bit too close for comfort.





Raiders news: Josh Jacobs wans to return - Silver And Black Pride

Free agent running back Josh Jacobs says he wants to return to the Las Vegas Raiders





Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reflects on what winning MVP, Lombardi Trophy would mean in 2022 - Arrowhead Pride

Mahomes discusses why a second NFL MVP and Lombardi trophy would hit a bit differently.

NFC EAST:

NFC playoffs, Giants vs. Vikings: Daboll — playoff experience ‘overrated’ - Big Blue View

Daboll says ‘playing and coaching well’ is what really matters





Eagles receive 3 head coach interview requests for Shane Steichen, 1 for Jonathan Gannon [UPDATE] - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia might have two new coordinators in 2023.





Cowboys collapse in “meaningless game” still foreboding for playoffs - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have done little over the last month or so to indicate they are strong contenders in the playoffs.





Sam Howell impresses in his debut - Hogs Haven

Howell’s impressive debut ultimately begs the question: Did coaches whiff on their evaluation of Howell throughout this season?

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers Retirement Watch 2023 has officially begun - Acme Packing Company

"I’m not gonna hold [the Packers] hostage."





Colts request to interview Lions’ Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn for head coach job - Pride Of Detroit

The Indianapolis Colts have interest in both of the Detroit Lions coordinators for their head coaching vacancy.





2023 Bears mock draft: What to do with No. 1 pick? - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears officially have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. What will they do with it?





Sunday’s Best: Week 18 Vikings at Bears - Daily Norseman

It was a great day indeed!

NFC SOUTH:

Saints vs Panthers recap, final score: Same problems haunt Saints in season finale - Canal Street Chronicles

In the season finale, the same problems that cost this team a playoff spot reared its ugly head one last time.





Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring - The Falcoholic

Pees came out of retirement and coached the defense in Atlanta for two years.





The Optimist: Everything changes now for the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

The 2022 season is over, and the Panthers have every opportunity for change in front of them between now and the 2023 season.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Playoff Primer - Bucs Nation

The Bucs will meet the Cowboys on Wild Card Weekend in a rematch of week one

NFC WEST:

49ers news: 10 consecutive wins to end the season seals Coach of the Year for Kyle Shanahan - Niners Nation

4 more wins! He’s not done yet.





Vance Joseph among candidates for Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury and allowed Steve Keim to step down and it sounds like he will not be back with the organization at all per Kyle Odegard.

However, much may not be...





Video: Geno Smith emotional after Seahawks win over the Rams - Field Gulls

Geno Smith helped the Seattle Seahawks cap off an overtime win to take down the Los Angeles Rams in what was part of a two-step process to clinching the final NFC Wild Card spot in this year’s NFL...





Sean McVay 2023 decision: Everything we know so far about Rams HC - Turf Show Times

McVay is deciding this week if he wants to be the Rams head coach in 2023