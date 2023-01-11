Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Should the Patriots go after Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator? - Pats Pulpit
The former Patriots quarterback was fired by the Cardinals on Monday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Quinnen Williams Hopes to Agree to a New Contract With the Jets Before the Offseason Program - Gang Green Nation
The Jets cleared out their lockers the day after their Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Heading into this offseason, one of the top storylines is the contract status of star defensive lineman...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Damar Hamlin now in stable condition, transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center - Buffalo Rumblings
Hamlin’s road to recovery took its next step on Monday
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Rapoport: “Lamar has told people he thinks he’ll be back” - Baltimore Beatdown
Another week, another insider reporting on Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Mike Tomlin not prepared to give status of Matt Canada, other Steelers coaches - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff might be changed, but Mike Tomlin wasn’t able to provide those answers in his end-of-the-season press conference Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
5 things we learned from the Bengals’ up-and-down win over the Ravens - Cincy Jungle
This wasn’t as easy as it should’ve been.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns placed a request with Steelers to interview Brian Flores for DC - Dawgs By Nature
Flores is a respected defensive mind
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans request interviews for 5 coaches, including former LB DeMeco Ryans - Battle Red Blog
The Houston Texans are immediately kicking off their coaching search.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Tennessee Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing - Music City Miracles
This was a move that simply had to happen
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Chargers vs. Jaguars 2023 NFL Wild Card Playoff odds - Big Cat Country
Jaguars enter the Wild Card round as slight underdogs.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Jeff Saturday ‘Remains Serious Candidate’ as Next Head Coach - Stampede Blue
Despite the results, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is still seriously in the mix for the franchise at head coach.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Jim Harbaugh rumors: He wants back in the NFL and “he will flat go to Denver” - Mile High Report
Some interesting news regarding one of the Broncos top candidates.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Mike Williams’ X-Rays negative, should be available vs. Jaguars - Bolts From The Blue
This was a bit too close for comfort.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Josh Jacobs wans to return - Silver And Black Pride
Free agent running back Josh Jacobs says he wants to return to the Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reflects on what winning MVP, Lombardi Trophy would mean in 2022 - Arrowhead Pride
Mahomes discusses why a second NFL MVP and Lombardi trophy would hit a bit differently.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
NFC playoffs, Giants vs. Vikings: Daboll — playoff experience ‘overrated’ - Big Blue View
Daboll says ‘playing and coaching well’ is what really matters
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles receive 3 head coach interview requests for Shane Steichen, 1 for Jonathan Gannon [UPDATE] - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia might have two new coordinators in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys collapse in “meaningless game” still foreboding for playoffs - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys have done little over the last month or so to indicate they are strong contenders in the playoffs.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Sam Howell impresses in his debut - Hogs Haven
Howell’s impressive debut ultimately begs the question: Did coaches whiff on their evaluation of Howell throughout this season?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers Retirement Watch 2023 has officially begun - Acme Packing Company
"I’m not gonna hold [the Packers] hostage."
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Colts request to interview Lions’ Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn for head coach job - Pride Of Detroit
The Indianapolis Colts have interest in both of the Detroit Lions coordinators for their head coaching vacancy.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2023 Bears mock draft: What to do with No. 1 pick? - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears officially have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. What will they do with it?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Sunday’s Best: Week 18 Vikings at Bears - Daily Norseman
It was a great day indeed!
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints vs Panthers recap, final score: Same problems haunt Saints in season finale - Canal Street Chronicles
In the season finale, the same problems that cost this team a playoff spot reared its ugly head one last time.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring - The Falcoholic
Pees came out of retirement and coached the defense in Atlanta for two years.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: Everything changes now for the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
The 2022 season is over, and the Panthers have every opportunity for change in front of them between now and the 2023 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Playoff Primer - Bucs Nation
The Bucs will meet the Cowboys on Wild Card Weekend in a rematch of week one
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: 10 consecutive wins to end the season seals Coach of the Year for Kyle Shanahan - Niners Nation
4 more wins! He’s not done yet.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Vance Joseph among candidates for Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury and allowed Steve Keim to step down and it sounds like he will not be back with the organization at all per Kyle Odegard.
However, much may not be...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Video: Geno Smith emotional after Seahawks win over the Rams - Field Gulls
Geno Smith helped the Seattle Seahawks cap off an overtime win to take down the Los Angeles Rams in what was part of a two-step process to clinching the final NFC Wild Card spot in this year’s NFL...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Sean McVay 2023 decision: Everything we know so far about Rams HC - Turf Show Times
McVay is deciding this week if he wants to be the Rams head coach in 2023
Loading comments...