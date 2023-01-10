Report: Florida State hiring Dolphins’ defensive assistant Patrick Surtain as school’s secondary coach

Patrick Surtain played seven seasons for the Miami Dolphins after being drafted in the second round of the 1998 draft and re-joined the team as a defensive assistant coach in 2022.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Florida State is hiring Surtain as the school’s secondary coach. Thamel noted that Surtain spent 11 years in the NFL, making it to three Pro Bowls during his time with the Dolphins.

Source: Florida State is set to hire Patrick Surtain as the school’s new secondary coach. He’s an 11-year NFL vet, three-time Pro Bowler and won 3 state titles at American Heritage from 2016-21 in south Florida. He spent last year as a defensive assistant with the Dolphins. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2023

Surtain played with Sam Madison, Miami’s cornerbacks and pass game specialist and it was nice to have the duo working together on the coaching staff. With that being said, Surtain is being awarded for his excellent work with a secondary that has worked around injuries since training camp.

Behind Xavien Howard, Miami has gotten quality snaps at cornerback from 2022 undrafted rookie Kader Kohou and 2018 seventh-round pick Keion Crossen. The Dolphins rank No. 27 in the NFL with an average of 234.8 passing yards allowed per game, but that number has dropped to an average of 181 yards over the last three games.