 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News DOLPHINS QUALIFY FOR PLAYOFFS!!!!!!!

Filed under:

Report: Florida State hiring Dolphins’ defensive assistant Patrick Surtain as school’s secondary coach

The former second-round pick spent one year with the Dolphins as a coach.

By Jake Mendel
/ new
Syndication: Palm Beach Post HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

Patrick Surtain played seven seasons for the Miami Dolphins after being drafted in the second round of the 1998 draft and re-joined the team as a defensive assistant coach in 2022.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Florida State is hiring Surtain as the school’s secondary coach. Thamel noted that Surtain spent 11 years in the NFL, making it to three Pro Bowls during his time with the Dolphins.

Surtain played with Sam Madison, Miami’s cornerbacks and pass game specialist and it was nice to have the duo working together on the coaching staff. With that being said, Surtain is being awarded for his excellent work with a secondary that has worked around injuries since training camp.

Behind Xavien Howard, Miami has gotten quality snaps at cornerback from 2022 undrafted rookie Kader Kohou and 2018 seventh-round pick Keion Crossen. The Dolphins rank No. 27 in the NFL with an average of 234.8 passing yards allowed per game, but that number has dropped to an average of 181 yards over the last three games.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...