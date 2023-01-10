Xavien Howard is the only player left from Miami’s 2016 playoff roster

Xavien Howard, drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, started for the Miami Dolphins as a rookie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs.

Howard is the only player that remains on the roster from that postseason run as the No. 7 Dolphins prepare to play the No. 2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“It feels good to be back in there,” Howard said on Sunday. “Last one was in 2016 versus the Steelers. Now we have the Bills, so we have to keep our head down and go to work. It’s a great feeling just being in that group of guys, especially those young guys that are getting that feeling just being in the playoffs.”

Howard was busy against the New York Jets on Sunday as rookie receiver Garrett Wilson was targetted 17 times. Despite 33 pass attempts by Joe Flacco, New York couldn’t reach the end zone.

“I feel like each week we try to have the mentality to win one game at a time,” Howard said. “It came down to the end. They fought hard. It was a good game and we ended up taking it off.”