Phinsider Open Thread: What Do The Dolphins Need To Do To Upset The Bills?

Understandably, our Miami Dolphins will go into their first playoff game in forever as underdogs. The Buffalo Bills are a two-score favorite, favored by 10.5 points as of this morning. Given the rash of injuries, including to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is questionable for this weekend, plus the difference in how the two teams have played over the last month combined with the game being a home game for the Bills it’s surprising that Buffalo didn't actually open as bigger favorites. I would suspect that if Tua is able to play that the line will drop but even then who knows what we will get out of Tagovailoa after yet another concussion and two missed games.

So with all of that in mind today's question is simple, what do you believe the Dolphins must do, or at least attempt to do, given who they have healthy going into this week, to upset the Bill? Are there changes that you believe the team could make to give the Phins a more solid chance of escaping Buffalo with a win?

Give us your thoughts in the comments section below and we may feature your comment in Friday's follow up post-

