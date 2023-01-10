Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Eighteen | A Redemption Story

Points were at a premium on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Jets with a playoff spot on the line for the guys in all aqua. In fact, outside of a lateral fueled safety on a comical play to end the contest, the only points put on the board by the Dolphins were all scored by just one man.

That man is our Week 18 MVP — Most Valuable Phin!

Miami Dolphins Week Eighteen MVP - Jason Sanders

It has been a rough season for Jason Sanders as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Many fans have been calling for the Dolphins to dump the former All-Pro due to his inability to hit the long kicks like he did just a couple of seasons ago.

Before Sunday, Jason Sanders had missed six field goals and three extra point attempts this season.

Not many were feeling overly confident when the 27 year old lined up for a game-winning 50 yard try with just 18 seconds left on the clock and the score tied 6-6 despite the fact that he had already made two attempts on the day. Those kicks, however, were both from 37 yards out.

Yet, when the football left the right foot of Sanders, it stayed true and split the uprights nearly right down the middle, giving the Dolphins the victory — and propelling them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Let’s hope that the confidence gained from his stellar outing against the Jets carries over into Miami’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Sanders’ leg could very well be the difference between another postseason loss or the Dolphins first playoff victory since December 30th, 2000.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - DT Christian Wilkins

Week Fifteen - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Sixteen - WR Jaylen Waddle

Week Seventeen - DT Zach Sieler

Week Eighteen - K Jason Sanders